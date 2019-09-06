|
Robert A. Wagner, 78, of Richland Township, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice House, Wexford, with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 25, 1940, in Pittsburgh, to the late George and Catherine (Lutty) Wagner. Bob grew up in the Mt. Troy section of Pittsburgh, graduating from Washington Vocational High School in 1958. Bob was the owner of Wagner Heating and Air Conditioning, Glenshaw, for more than 25 years, until he retired in 2003. He was member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford, West Deer, the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society, Pittsburgh, where he was past president, and the Plumbers Union Local 27, Pittsburgh. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, camping, building and he loved his food. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janet M. (Behr) Wagner; daughters, Mary Ann (Bob) Maholic, of West Deer, and Sherry E. (Dennis) Kliber, of Hampton; grandchildren, Elizabeth R. Maholic, of Washington, D.C., Colin R. and Regan L. Edgernton, both of Hampton; and siblings, James Wagner, of Wilmington, N.C., Carolyn Saunders, of Delray, Fla., and Richard Wagner, of Dilsburg.
Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, 527 Bairdford Road, West Deer Township, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. He will be privately laid to rest in Mt. Holy Name Cemetery, Mt. Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice House, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019