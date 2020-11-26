1/
Robert A. Walker
1952 - 2020-11-24
Robert Allen Walker, 68, of Tarentum, passed away at home Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, after being ill the past month. He was born Nov. 20, 1952, in Verona, to the late George Walker. Robert has lived the past 19 years in Tarentum and was employed as a laborer for a Packing Industry in New Kensington. He enjoyed fishing and especially enjoyed his family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Margaret A. (Glaister) Walker; daughters, Martha Walker Patterson, of Glenn Campbell, Pa., and Tomasinna Schwartz; stepsons, Vincent Walker, of Tarentum, and Brian Walker, of Natrona Heights; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Also surviving are his siblings, Kenneth Walker, Margaret Walker, of Arnold, and Patricia (Steve) Jones, of Natrona Heights. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Walker. All services for Robert will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
