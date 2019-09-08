|
|
Robert Charles Bayne, 50, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. He was born Dec. 16, 1968, in New Kensington to Florence E. Weiss Bayne and the late Robert A. Bayne. Robert worked most of his life as a welder. He was a true gentleman and he had so much charisma. He found joy in helping anybody who needed it. Robert's children were his life. He also enjoyed watching football and hockey. He is survived by his three sons, Joseph R. (Destiny) Bayne, Travis C. Bayne, and Sonny R. Bayne; mother, Florence "Flo" E. (Michael Reynolds) Bayne; brother, Denton A. (Heather) Bayne; his wife of 10 years, Vicki L. Venus; nephews, Tyler J. Bayne and Joshua A. Bayne; and his aunt, Linda Hans. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert F. and Kathaleen Chizar Weiss; paternal grandparents, Denton C. and Thelma Stock Bayne; and paternal stepgrandmother, Helen Shank Bayne.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 8 p.m. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. To leave an online condolence, visit www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019