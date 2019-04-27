Robert Carl Betts Jr., 80, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 13, 1938, in Apollo to the late Robert Carl and Raphaline Colella Betts Sr. Bob was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, serving in North Africa from 1955-1961. Bob was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona. His working career started with Penn Builders, Burrell Construction, then as a plant manager for Weleski Terminals and the Allegheny River Docks. Bob also was in the maintenance department for Michael Joseph Development Corp. at Highlands Mall and was known for his concrete, block and brick-laying work. Bob was at one time a part-time police officer for Harrison Township for about 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rose Motosicky Betts; his children, Terri (Dave) France, of Natrona Heights, Kimberly Ann Betts, of Natrona Heights, Cindy (Bob) Hatajik, of Natrona Heights, Robert Carl (Daphne) Betts III, of Natrona Heights, Patrick (Diane) Betts, of Sarver, and Michelle (Doug) Tomson, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, James, Jason, Dana, Sara, Nicki, Billy, Cody, Josh, Jonas, Brittany, Robert IV, Shauna, Dougie and Joey; numerous great-grandchildren; and by two sisters and a half brother. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son in infancy; and by his brother, Danny Betts.

Friends will be received from noon to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC. 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Ladislaus Church, Natrona. Burial with full military honors will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. The U.S.M.C. League Allegheny Valley Detachment 827 will hold services at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bob may be made to his wife, Rose. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary