Robert Caridi


1945 - 2020
Robert Caridi Obituary
Robert "Bob" Caridi, 74, of New Kensington, formerly of Sharpsburg, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carm Caridi; loving father of Kim (Mike) Parry and Bob (Maria) Caridi Jr.; grandfather of Michael Parry, Christine and Jonathan Caridi; and brother of Donna (Ernie) Konkle and Anthony (Karen) Caridi. He is also survived by his adoring cat, Jeremiah. Bob graduated from Northside Catholic High School and worked for many years at Glenshaw Glass after serving in the Air Force. He was a pastor at Dayspring Christian Center and Abundant Joy in Tarentum. "Keep thinking about Jesus." Per Bob's wishes, services will remain private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
