Robert D. Appel
1959 - 2020-07-11
Robert D. Appel, 60, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1959, in Pittsburgh, to the late Robert and Mary Ann Kello Appel. Bob was a 1977 graduate of South Hills High School. He loved traveling and sight-seeing with his beloved wife. He had a ton of friends and always enjoyed their company. Bob was a jokester and was known for his hilarious one-liners. Bob is survived by his wife of 21 years, Debra E. Smith Keibler Appel; son, Stephen (Brittany) Carl; six grandchildren; brothers, Michael and David Appel; his dog, Daisy; and five cats. He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD. was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 14, 2020.
