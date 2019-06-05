Robert Douglas Kline, 64, died peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019, from natural causes. He was born May 28, 1955, in Natrona Heights, to the late William S. and Marcella Kline. Robert is survived by his wife, Susan; and his son, Michael R. (Christina) Kline; grandfather of Daniel and his little brother, who is due in October; brother-in-law to Renee Kline, Judith Zeolla, John (Marilyn) Coury, Mark (Trudy) Coury, Lorraine (Bill) Bates; also survived by several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; and his beloved dog, Roxie. He spent 10 years in the Army Reserve. Robert was a life member of Arnold No. 2 Fire Company and retired from the City of Arnold Streets Department before going to work part-time at Burrell School District as a custodian. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan through and through. The family would like to thank AHN Hospice for the amazing care they gave Bob, giving him the ability to be at home with his family.

Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 5, 2019