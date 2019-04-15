Robert D. Rockar, 84, of Saxonburg, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at The Orchards of Saxonburg. Born Aug. 28, 1934, in Glassmere, Pa., he was a son of Andrew Rockar and Helen Burin Rockar. Bob served in the Army National Guard from 1956 to 1962. He was a lifelong mechanic and farmer, having worked at Jack's Ford, Butler County Ford, Stan's Lawn and Garden and on the family farm. He was a member of the Western Pennsylvania Truck and Tractor Pullers, the Butler Farm Show and Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was actively involved in truck and tractor pulls for many years. Surviving are his son, Dean (Penny) Rockar, of Saxonburg; his daughter, Bobbi (Don) Rodgers, of Butler; his grandchildren, Travis Tolar, Shane (Nadine) Rodgers, Jacob (Melinda) Rodgers, Andrew Rockar and Pernell Rockar; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Peyton Houck and Cora Rodgers. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Ann (Christy) Rockar; and two brothers, Paul Rockar and John Rockar.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Chris Marshall officiating. Private burial will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the . Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019