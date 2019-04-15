Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rockar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Rockar


1934 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert D. Rockar Obituary
Robert D. Rockar, 84, of Saxonburg, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at The Orchards of Saxonburg. Born Aug. 28, 1934, in Glassmere, Pa., he was a son of Andrew Rockar and Helen Burin Rockar. Bob served in the Army National Guard from 1956 to 1962. He was a lifelong mechanic and farmer, having worked at Jack's Ford, Butler County Ford, Stan's Lawn and Garden and on the family farm. He was a member of the Western Pennsylvania Truck and Tractor Pullers, the Butler Farm Show and Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was actively involved in truck and tractor pulls for many years. Surviving are his son, Dean (Penny) Rockar, of Saxonburg; his daughter, Bobbi (Don) Rodgers, of Butler; his grandchildren, Travis Tolar, Shane (Nadine) Rodgers, Jacob (Melinda) Rodgers, Andrew Rockar and Pernell Rockar; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Peyton Houck and Cora Rodgers. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Ann (Christy) Rockar; and two brothers, Paul Rockar and John Rockar.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Chris Marshall officiating. Private burial will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the . www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now