Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
330 Hannahstown Road
Cabot, PA
Robert D. Shearer


1931 - 2020
Robert D. Shearer, 88, of Cabot, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home. Born March 18, 1931, in New Kensington, he was the son of Jesse Shearer and Eleanor Duff. Bob had worked as an electrician for Westinghouse Electric, in Cheswick, retiring in 1996. He served in the Army during Korea as a medic. He enjoyed farming, woodworking, handyman services for his family, watching his grandchildren's sports and activities. Surviving are wife, Irene Virostek Shearer, whom he married March 6, 1953; two sons, Douglas Shearer, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Scott (Bobbie) Shearer, of Cabot; two daughters, Karen (Dan) Russo, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Wendy (Lee) McCutchen, of Apollo; his brothers, Donald (Shirley) Shearer, of Pittsburgh, and Hugh Shearer, of Cabot; and 16 grandchildren and12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Doris Staller; and his daughter-in-law, Susan Knudson. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, with Ben Berteau officiating. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., in Saxonburg, was entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to a local food pantry. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
