|
|
Robert D. Thompson, 69, of Brunswick, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. He was born Sept. 2, 1950, in Natrona Heights, to the late James C. and Katherine V. (Beaver) Thompson. Robert's early life was highlighted by winning a state championship with the Freeport High School basketball team. He worked as a batch maker for RPM, Inc. for more than 40 years, and retired from the same company as head of security. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Indians and playing and coaching softball. He will be missed by his daughter, Barbara Thompson; granddaughter, Samantha Thompson; sisters, Marion Thompson, Beth (Thomas) Thompson Rotto and Lou Ann Thompson Coester; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a baby brother, Henry William, and sister, Sarah Thompson Sulenski.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held Oct. 5, 2019, in Freeport. Contact family for location and further details.
Online condolences and memories may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019