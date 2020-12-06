Robert Eugene Holland, 91, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in his home. He was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Dorothy (Cruz) Holland. He is survived by his two sons, Robert Kevin (Suzanne) and David Kenneth. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Christopher Ryan (Lauren) and Katherine Marie; and one great-grandchild, Benjamin Phillip. Bob was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Lawrenceburg, Ind., son of Emery and Nora Mae (Loomis) Holland. Raised in Aurora, Ind., he was the youngest of four children. He married Dorothy on July 11, 1952, and loved her fiercely until the day he died. He served in the Air Force from 1949-1971, completing four tours of duty in Alaska. He retired as a senior master sergeant. He then worked for the FBI in Washington D.C., while living in Alexandria, Va. He retired in 1991 and returned to his hometown of Aurora. He moved to Pittsburgh in 2012. Bob will be remembered for his near-perfect memory, his love of bluegrass and "old" country music, his gift for storytelling, his loyalty to the Reds, his meticulous record-keeping, his lifelong interest in history and geography, and his green thumb. He took pride in his home and enjoyed keeping it and his yard in order. He was devoted to Jehovah and found great joy in witnessing and exploring his faith with others. He was generous, funny, and resilient, and he will be badly missed. But to quote him: "Life has been a fantastic journey, very fulfilling, very happy, and can only get even better!" Services and interment entrusted to the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
