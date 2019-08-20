|
|
Robert E. Kuhn, 68, formerly of Worthington, passed away with his loving sisters by his side Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Brandywyne Health Center, in Winter Haven, Fla. He was born June 5, 1951, in Natrona Heights, a son of Clarence E. and Georgia M. Kuhn. He worked at Harmarville Rehab as a patient equipment supervisor for 27 years. He was a Vietnam War veteran, serving in the Air Force. He was a member of Allegheny Valley Baptist Church, in Natrona Heights, and he was a graduate of the class of 1969 from Highlands High School. Bob loved hunting, fishing, archery and trapping. He enjoyed working in his yard while smoking his favorite cigar. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family while enjoying a good meal. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Susan L. Kuhn, and his brother, John F. Kuhn. Survivors include his wife, Liv Kuhn, and his children, Tammy S. Newcomer, of Los Angeles, Calif., Michael R. (Sherri) Kuhn and Jason W. (Krista) Kuhn, both of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Vicki M. (Gus) Thompson, Gloria J. (Mark) Gorog and Terri L. (Bill) Callen, as well as multiple nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered as a kind and gentle man who everyone loved.
Burial arrangements were private, per his request. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.
The family suggests donations in his name can be made to ., (The ).
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019