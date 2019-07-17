|
Robert Eugene Mahathey, 82, of Harmar Township, died Monday, July 15, 2019, in UPMC Montefiore Pittsburgh. He was born May 20, 1937, in Springdale, to the late Richard James and Amelia Beatrice Marsico Mahathey. He worked for the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority as a wastewater operator. Robert enjoyed going to Starbucks to get his coffee. Survivors are his brother, Richard Mahathey, of Penn Hills; his two nephews, Richard and James Mahathey; and his three great-nieces and -nephews, Emma, Alec and Krista.
All services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 17, 2019