Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mahathey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Mahathey


1937 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Mahathey Obituary
Robert Eugene Mahathey, 82, of Harmar Township, died Monday, July 15, 2019, in UPMC Montefiore Pittsburgh. He was born May 20, 1937, in Springdale, to the late Richard James and Amelia Beatrice Marsico Mahathey. He worked for the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority as a wastewater operator. Robert enjoyed going to Starbucks to get his coffee. Survivors are his brother, Richard Mahathey, of Penn Hills; his two nephews, Richard and James Mahathey; and his three great-nieces and -nephews, Emma, Alec and Krista.
All services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick.
Visit us at www.jarviefunerahome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now