Robert Edward McDermott, 92, of Vandergrift, died peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born June 3, 1927, he was the son of the late James and Winifred (Duffy) McDermott, of Ardmore, Pa. After growing up on Cricket Avenue and graduating from Lower Merion High School, Bob enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served in the Pacific Theater until the end of World War II. He then attended Friends' Central Preparatory School, received a bachelor's degree in education and played varsity basketball at Lock Haven University, and later obtained a master's degree in counseling from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. While teaching and coaching basketball, track, soccer and cross country at Avon-Grove and Conestoga High Schools near Philadelphia, Bob met Joan, the love of his life. They married in 1957 and moved back to Joan's home town of Vandergrift to raise their family. For nearly three decades, Bob served as a teacher, guidance counselor and basketball coach in the Leechburg and Kiski Area School Districts, until he retired in 1988. Bob was a faithful member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church and the Kiski Area Retired Teachers Association. He volunteered weekly for Meals on Wheels and was an active member of the American Legion Post 114, the Vandergrift VFW Post 566, and the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan (Ceraso) McDermott; brother and sister-in-law, James and Mildred McDermott; sister-in-law, Virginia McDermott; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas Esq. and Janet Ceraso. He is survived by his brother, John McDermott, of Chicago, Ill., as well as his children, Robert T. (Anne) McDermott Esq., Thomas McDermott, Michael McDermott, Susan (Robert Esq.) Klingensmith, James (Lorrie) McDermott and Todd (Gina) McDermott. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Laura (Pete) Mullican, Patrick McDermott, Andrew, Ryan and Connor McDermott, Maggie, Michael and Annie Klingensmith and Neal, Abby, Owen and Carson McDermott; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emilia Mullican; and several nieces and nephews. Having a mother born in Ireland, Bob was a true Irishman with a ready laugh who enjoyed playing pranks and telling jokes and stories. Sports were central to his life, first as "The Cat", an outstanding high school and college basketball player, then as a coach, and later as an avid supporter of his children and grandchildren's sporting pursuits. He also sustained a lifelong enjoyment of tennis, bowling, golf and fishing. His proudest accomplishments, however, and for what he will be most remembered, were his love and devotion to his wife and family, his strong faith, his sense of humor and his generosity of spirit. His warmth enriched the lives of those around him, and he will be dearly missed. Due to the current Covid19 restrictions and safety concerns, the family has elected to forgo public visitation. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard in care of Vandergrift American Legion Post 114, 304 Custer Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 9, 2020.