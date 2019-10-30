|
Robert Frank Burns, 70, of Vandergrift, died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He was the devoted son of the late Mary Minerva Gilliam Burns Harris and Charles Frank Burns. Robert was a railroad conductor for Allegheny Ludlum Steel and a 1967 graduate of Burrell High School. He was a talented mechanic who custom built CJ5 Jeeps and air boats and also was a certified rattlesnake collector and handler. Survivors include his dear daughter, Tina Lynn Burns Linsenbigler (John Demeri), of Apollo. He was the proud grandfather of James Lane Linsenbigler and Nicole Elaine Linsenbigler, both of Apollo. He is also survived by his brother, William Charles Burns, of Lower Burrell; his sister, Mrs. Barbara Jean Burns Anderson, of Bell Township; nephew, Jason Burns; and two nieces, Constance Anderson Wilmoth and Caleigh Anderson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Thomas Burns, and his first wife, Barbara Ann Magner Burns.
No public visitation will be held. A memorial funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Saltsburg Presbyterian Church, 517 Salt St., Saltsburg, PA 15681, with the Rev. Daniel Satler officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell (724-335-6500).
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019