Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Robert F. Butler Obituary
Robert "Bob" F. Butler, 92, of Upper Burrell, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Gloria Butler; loving father of Rob (Lori) Butler; and grandfather of Zach, Ben and Jenny. Bob left high school at 17 to serve in the Navy during World War II. He was a lifetime member of Lower Burrell VFW Post 92 and a member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell. Bob was a driver at Greyhound Bus for 36 years, retiring in 1986.
Services are to remain private.
Memorial donations may be made to the , . Professional services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 10, 2019
