Robert "Bob" F. Butler, 92, of Upper Burrell, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Gloria Butler; loving father of Rob (Lori) Butler; and grandfather of Zach, Ben and Jenny. Bob left high school at 17 to serve in the Navy during World War II. He was a lifetime member of Lower Burrell VFW Post 92 and a member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell. Bob was a driver at Greyhound Bus for 36 years, retiring in 1986.
Services are to remain private.
Memorial donations may be made to the , . Professional services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 10, 2019