Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Victor Parish
Robert F. Hensel Obituary
Robert F. Hensel, 85, of West Deer Township, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 27, 1934, in Tarentum and was a son of the late Henry P. and Madeline (Wiedl) Hensel Sr. Bob had lived in West Deer for the past 60 years. He was a 1952 graduate of Tarentum High School. Following high school, he served in the Navy for more than four years on the USS New Jersey during the Korean War. Bob worked as a machinist for Oberg Manufacturing and JV Manufacturing for more than 40 years. He was a member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford, West Deer Township, and a lifetime volunteer fireman for West Deer No. 2 Fire Department. Bob enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, spending time with his family and friends, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Survivors are his children, Deborah H. Kyle, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Gregory R. (Leigh Ann) Hensel, of Tijeras, N.M., Cynthia M. (Gary) Sholly, of Chugiak, Alaska, and Diane L. Hensel, at home; four grandchildren, Ryan, Brian, Greg and Amanda; four great-grandchildren; his brother, David A. Hensel, of Irving, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Audrey A. (Sukanovich) Hensel; brother, Henry P. Hensel Jr.; and sister, Patricia Slodowski.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9 a.m. Friday followed by a Catholic funeral Mass in St. Victor Parish, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Bob will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
