|
|
Robert Floyd Montgomery Sr., 91, of Freeport, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020, while surrounded by his family at his home. Mr. Montgomery was born in Apollo on Aug. 4, 1928, and was a son of the late Anna (Bowman) Montgomery and Floyd Montgomery. He was the widower of Jean M. Montgomery, who passed in 2007. He was employed by PPG Industries in Creighton for 46 years before retiring in 1990. He enjoyed hunting, spending time at his camp and gun bashes. He enjoyed watching the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins and spending time with his friends and family. Robert is survived by his five sons, Jay Montgomery, of Cabot, Karl and Randi Montgomery, of Freeport, Ken and Shari Montgomery, of Freeport, Robert Jr. and Gloria Montgomery, of Saxonburg and James Montgomery, of Saxonburg; three daughters, Kris and Robert Calorio, of Freeport, Judy and Howard Bartlett, of Saxonburg, and Audrey Crofutt, of Saxonburg; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Montgomery, of Worthington; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded by his sister, Sarah Piper. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Funeral service will be held in private and the burial will be held in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.