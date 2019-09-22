|
Robert F. Veltri, 56, of Aspinwall, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. He was born Nov. 21, 1962, to his late parents, Peter and Frances Straznick Veltri, and has been a lifelong member of the Valley. Bob graduated from Fox Chapel High School and worked for Port Authority Transit for many years. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed golfing, hunting and watching our Pittsburgh sports teams. Bob was especially proud of his children and loved them dearly. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Surviving him are children, Anthony, Chad and Kate Veltri; brother, Pete (Sherri) Veltri, of Cabot; sisters, Donna (George) Earls, of West Deer, and Jan (Dan) McIntyre, of West Deer; and nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
At Mr. Veltri's request, there will be no visitation. A celebration of life memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019