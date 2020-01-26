Home

Services
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Trinity United Christian Church
3400 Garvers Ferry Road
Lower Burrell, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM
Trinity United Christian Church
Robert G. Grant


1953 - 2020
Robert G. Grant Obituary
Robert G. "Bobby" Grant, 66, of Parks Township, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, while surrounded by his family, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Bobby was born June 20, 1953, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Clara Joyce (Haynie) and William Grant. Bobby served as a master sergeant in the Air Force for 20 years, stationed in Minot, N.D. After he retired from the military, he moved back to the area. He took a job as a truck driver for McCutcheon Enterprises Inc. in Apollo. He also took a job as a driver with the US Postal Service for a number of years. Bobby was a member of Trinity Christian Church in Lower Burrell. He enjoyed traveling, reading his Bible and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Bobby is survived by his wife of 19 years, Vicky (Kendall) Grant; two sons, Shawn and Courtney Grant, and Todd Grant and his daughter, Ashley Grant, all of Indianapolis, Ind.; stepdaughter, Lisa Hoss and Chad Parker, of Natrona Heights; stepson, Matthew and Ashley Hoss, of Worthington; grandchildren, David, Holland, Blake, Ben, Amella, Jerzey and Eli. Bobby is also survived by his brother, Tim and Carolyn Grant, of Newport News, Va.; three sisters, Clara and Mark Harris, of Dryden, Va., Candy Grant, of Big Stone Gap, Va., and Kimberly Grant, of Big Stone Gap, Va. He was preceded by his two brothers, Michael and Stephen Grant.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Trinity United Christian Church, 3400 Garvers Ferry Road in Lower Burrell. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. following the visitation Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Trinity United Christian Church, with Pastor Cletus Hull III officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Christian Church, 3400 Garvers Ferry Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
