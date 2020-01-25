|
Robert George Susini, 85, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1934, in East Deer, to the late Adelindo and Nina Corsi Susini. Robert was a 1952 graduate of East Deer High School and also graduated from Robert Morris University. After graduating from college, he was the owner of Glade Beverage, in Lower Burrell. While running the business with his wife, he went to night school to begin his study in the area of education at the University of Pittsburgh. He continued his education at Duquesne University, where he earned his master's degree in education. Finally, he continued his graduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh. He then began his education career as a math teacher before becoming the principal of Highlands High School for more than 20 years until his retirement in 1999. Following his retirement, Robert taught driving skill classes to senior citizens for AARP. He was a longtime member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, and was the president of their bowling league. He was also a sergeant in the Army Reserves. Robert enjoyed golfing and softball, and threw an impressive no hitter when he was younger. Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Teresa Lucille Fenoglietto Susini; children, Lynn M. (Mark A.) Wingert, of Monroeville, Robert S. Susini, of Lower Burrell, and Jason P. (Ginny) Susini, of Philadelphia; granddaughters, Angela (Nick) Wingert Yockel, of South Carolina, and Lauren Wingert, of Monroeville; and brother, Lloyd Susini, of Lower Burrell. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, immediately followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Entombment with military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020