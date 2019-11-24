|
Robert G. Weatherly, 83, of Kiski Township, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Quality Life Services, West Haven Manor, Washington Township, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 3, 1936, in Sumter, S.C., to the late John G. and Gladys Mae (Robertson) Weatherly. Bob graduated from Sumter High School (formerly Edmunds High School) in 1954. He resided in Kiski Township most of his life. Mr. Weatherly worked in security for the former Vandergrift Foundry and also sold plumbing and heating supplies for Robertson's until his retirement. He was a member of the former Trinity United Presbyterian Church, Vandergrift, and currently a member of Vandergrift Presbyterian Church. He served as a deacon in both churches. In addition, he was a member of B.P.O.E. Lodge 386, Kiski Township ,and the F. and A.M. Lodge 437, Apollo. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, whom he married on June 15, 1963, Doris A. (Dodson) Weatherly; daughter, Sharon (Joe) Passantino, of El Paso, Texas; son, Eric B. Weatherly, of Pittsburgh; daughter, Janet R. Weatherly, of Kiski Township; one granddaughter; brother, Odell (Linda) Weatherly, of Sumter, S.C.; brother, Alvin (Anita) Weatherly, of Sumter, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his dogs, Maggie and Percy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Darr; a niece, Hope Weatherly; and a nephew, Phillip Darr.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, from to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC. 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift (724-568-3639), where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. His pastor, the Rev. Neal Galley, will officiate.
His family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the new Kiski Township VFD, 1037 Pa. Route 56 East, Apollo, PA 15613. To leave a condolence, please visit dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019