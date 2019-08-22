Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Oakmont Presbyterian Church
415 Pennsylvania Ave
Oakmont, PA
Robert G. Williams


1920 - 2019
Robert G. Williams Obituary
Robert George Williams, 99, of Oakmont, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born April 11, 1920, in Natrona Heights, to the late Robert and Hazel George Williams. He was the beloved husband of the late Marian (Schwab) Williams; dear father of Barbara A. Williams and Beth Williams; and brother of Jane (late Gene) Hasson and the late Frank (late Marietta) Williams. George was a longtime member of Oakmont Presbyterian Church. He served in the Army during World War II. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed music and loved to dance with his wife Marian to Big Band sounds. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and always enjoyed engaging in good conversation.
Friends and relatives are invited to a memorial visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 415 Pennsylvania Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.
Memorials may be made to the church or Oakmont Carnegie Library, Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont, PA 15139.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019
