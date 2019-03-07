Resources More Obituaries for Robert Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert G. Wilson

1931 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Guy Wilson, 87, a lifelong resident of Tarentum, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot where he was a resident the last year and a half. He was born May 23, 1931, in Tarentum and was the son of the late Lloyd and Marie (Bowman) Wilson. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Marianne, for 66 years, until her death last January. Bob worked for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 1986, beloved by those along his route in the "Campton" area of Natrona Heights. He was an avid sailor and particularly loved racing his well-tended Thistle sailboat named Robin with various family members as crew. He served as past commodore of the Lake Glendale Sailing Club and was a founder, along with Marianne, of the junior sailing program. As an integral member of the Lutheran community in Pittsburgh, he served on the board of Concordia Lutheran Ministries for six years, sang with the Pittsburgh Lutheran Chorus for 46 years with his wife and was a past president of the organization, and was on the staff of Campraise, a Lutheran music camp, for many years. Bob was a professional tinkerer, a Mr. Fix-it for the family, and made beautiful furniture pieces that will be cherished for many years to come. He was a big sports fan, especially of Duke basketball and the Steelers. Above all, Bob was devoted to his family and his memory will live on in all those he loved. He is survived by his daughters, Suzan (Edward) Lehosky, of Allegheny Township, and Sandy Demento, of Natrona Heights; his grandchildren, Scott (Stacy) Lehosky, Jeremy (Jessie) Lehosky, Louis (Kelly) Lehosky, Allison (Jeffrey) Klugh and Stacey (Joachim) Hero; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd Wilson Jr. and Roy Wilson.

There will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 1001 Knollwood Road, New Kensington. Arrangements are by PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church or Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, PA 16023. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries