Robert G. Zentner


1955 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert G. Zentner Obituary
Robert George Zentner, 63, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, after spending his final days surrounded by many family and friends who loved him. Bob was born Nov. 28, 1955, in New Kensington. He was the son of the late Donald Harrison Zentner and Gloria (Boggs) Lucas. Although he suffered a long battle with cancer, he was always courageous and tough, never giving up. Bob was a kind and loving man who always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed spending his time with family and friends, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of the New Kensington Hunter's and Fishermen's Club. He worked many years at Braeburn Steel Mill. He moved on to Weiss Nursery, as a landscaper, where he worked most of his life. He finished out his working career at Sew Ya Need, where he was an embroiderer. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Robert Berger; and his sister, Lynda Zentner. Bob is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Zentner) Berger (Joe); brothers, John Zentner (Donna) and Richard Zentner (Patti); sister, Kathy Fisher; grandsons, Joey Berger and William Berger; uncle, Donn Boggs (Carol); nephews, Jeremy Fisher, Mat Fisher (Jean), Andrew Fisher, Jacob Zentner, Mickey Smith (Elizabeth) and Ian Smith (Ashley); and nieces, Zoe Zentner, Erin Holsing (Brian) and Angel Smith.
At his request, no service will be held but a celebration of life will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the New Kensington Hunter's and Fisherman's Club.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 9, 2019
