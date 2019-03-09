|
Robert George, 87, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. He was born May 25, 1931, in New Kensington, to the late Jack and Adella George. His four sisters and three brothers also preceded him in death. Robert is survived by his son, Jack George; and many nieces and nephews. Robert graduated from Ken High and proudly served in the Navy before going on to work in Blawnox.
Family will hold services at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019