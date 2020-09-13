Robert "Arch" Harry Archibald, 80, of Yardley, Pa., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Arch was born Jan. 19, 1940, in New Kensington, to Robert and Katherine Archibald. He graduated from New Kensington High School in 1957. He went on to graduate from Carnegie Technical School and the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. He worked as a transportation industry consultant for most of his professional career. Arch is survived by his wife, Marian E. Archibald, of Yardley; their three children, Robert W. Archibald, Susan L. Walcott and Kristin L. Archibald; and his five grandchildren, Robert A. Archibald, Madeline J. Archibald, Christopher W. Walcott, Sarah E. Walcott and Olivia A. Walcott. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Katherine Archibald. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at FITZGERALD-SOMMER FUNERAL HOME, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Ignatius Church in Yardley, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at michaeljfox.org
.