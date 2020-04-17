|
Robert Henry Cook, 90, of Sarver, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at UPMC Canterbury Place. He was born 1930 in Fawn Township to the late Theodore Walter Cook and Elizabeth Miller Cook. He was an Air Force veteran and traveled around most of the country with S.A.C. Bob retired in 1984 after working 33 years with Gulf Research as a laboratory technician. He then transitioned on to work for the University of Pittsburgh, Harmarville, for 10 years. He was an avid reader and adventurer. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Assoc. and motorcycled across the country twice to motorcycle rallies. He received his private pilot license in 1990 and belonged to the Moraine Flying Club and the Butler County Pilots Association. Bob flew his own plane for 14 years. Bob enjoyed downhill skiing with the Der Sitzmark Ski Club. Surviving are his loving wife and soul mate of 52 years, Colleen Morrison Cook; his sons, Alan (Debbie) Cook, of Fairborn, Ohio, David (Bernadette) Cook, of Conway, Pa., and Scott (Mary) Cook, of Shepardsville, Ky.; his daughter, Marcie (Kevin) Heyl, of Gibsonia; his daughter-in-law, Karen L. Cook, of Glendale, Ariz.; and eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Clarence Cook, Irene Beckwith and Vivian Sefton. There will be no visitation due to the coronavirus impact on the public health. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Memorial donations may be made to the Butler Freeport Community Trail Assoc., PO Box 533, Saxonburg, PA 16056, the South Butler Community Library, PO Box 454, Saxonburg, PA 16056, or the Freeport Area Library, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.