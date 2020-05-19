Robert Harry Wilkewitz, 99, of Cabot, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. Born Dec. 3, 1920, in Sarver, he was the son of Robert Wilkewitz and Emma Belle Kennedy Wilkewitz. Harry was a farmer for most of his life. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II in the Philippines, as a fighter pilot, flying a P-51 Mustang. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver, the VFW and the NRA. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Surviving are his sister, Freda Wilkewitz, of Cabot, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Tressa Wilkewitz, and three brothers, Kenneth Wilkewitz, Carl Wilkewitz and Howard Wilkewitz. Private services will be held at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., in Saxonburg, with interment at the Sarverville Cemetery. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 19, 2020.