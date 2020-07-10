Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert John "Bob" Aretz Sr., 83, of Tarentum, passed peacefully at his home Sunday, April 5, 2020, with his family at his side. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Generations House of Worship, 1160 Parkside Drive, Brackenridge, PA 15014, with Pastor Nick Chybrzynski officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1500 Bakerstown Road, Tarentum, with full military honors conducted by the Monroeville American Legion Honor Guard. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 724-337-3325.



