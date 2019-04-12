Robert J. "Bobby" "Dilly" Baird, 68, of Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Kittanning Care Center, Kittanning. Born June 23, 1950, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Virginia (Fryer) Baird. Bobby was a 1969 graduate of Leechburg High School and member of the 1966 WPIAL championship team with Leechburg Football. To this day, he holds the Leechburg football record for a 98 yard kickoff return. Bobby worked as a dispatcher, and in the finishing department of Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the USWA. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Bobby is survived by his siblings, Scott E. (Lois) Baird, of Fredericksburg, Va., Tracey L. Baird, of Clarion; nephew, Christopher S. Baird, of Portland, Ore.; and twin-nephews, Adam R. Baird, of Portland, Ore., and Nicholas H. Baird, of Richmond, Va.

At Bobby's request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. Interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's memory to the Leechburg Football Alumni Association Inc., 202 Summit St., West Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary