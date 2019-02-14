Robert John Borello, 94, of Oklahoma Borough, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in AHN-Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Nov. 17, 1924, in Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Severino and Mary (Cielo) Borello. Robert proudly served our country with the Army during World War II as a member of the 61st Tank Infantry Division. He worked as a foreman for R and P Coal Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1987. Robert was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, hunting and picking mushrooms, and he liked watching football and hockey. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Sophie Jean (Rusnak) Borello, who passed away Oct. 2, 2016; sisters, Dorothy Soulier and Jean Doka; and a brother, Joe Borello. He is survived by his sons, Robert S. (Betty) Borello, of Holiday Park, David S. (Mary Alice) Borello, of Indio, Calif., and Doug A. "Jake" (Mary) Borello, of Brackenridge; grandchildren, Rob (Becky) Borello, of Pittsburgh, Jeffrey Borello, of Pittsburgh, Stephen Borello, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Natalie (Bruce) Schneider, of Maryland; great-grandson, Robert J. Borello, of Pittsburgh; sisters, Angie Vallisio, of West Vandergrift, and Rose Stevenson, of West Vandergrift; brother, Sam Borello, of West Vandergrift; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in St. James Catholic Church, Apollo. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, with military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.

