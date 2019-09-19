Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Robert J. Buchwald


1950 - 12
Robert J. Buchwald Obituary
Robert John Buchwald, 68, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Cabot. He was born Dec. 6, 1950, in Tonawanda, N.Y., to the late Frederick and Marguerite Caggiano Buchwald. Robert attended the University of Pennsylvania. He retired after 30 years of service as a maintenance engineering analyst from the United States Postal Service, Eastern Area Office. Robert loved his country, enjoyed life and had a passion for helping others. His hobbies included keeping up with current events, listening to music, swing dancing and being in nature. Robert was also a techno junkie, ham radio operator (KC3JBS) and an active member of Skyview Radio Society. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, whom he married Feb. 20, 2009, Leslie J. Buchwald (Kern); children, Sarah Buchwald, of Cranberry Township, and Matthew (Amy) Buchwald, of Buffalo Township; granddaughter, Nadia Buchwald; stepson, Nathaniel Kern, of Pittsburgh; brother, Donald Buchwald, of California; and by his two cats, Muffy and Charley. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Frederick Buchwald Jr.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Cabot, with the Rev. Jim Kurtz as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
