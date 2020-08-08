1/
Robert J. Crutchman
1969 - 2020
Robert J. "Bobby" Crutchman, 51, of Apollo, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in his home. Born Feb. 10, 1969, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Patricia D. (Singer) Crutchman and the late James C. Crutchman. Bobby grew up in the Penn Hills area and lived in Carmichaels, Pa., before settling in Apollo. He was a 1987 Kiski Area High School graduate, and a proud veteran of the Air Force. Bobby was employed as a state corrections officer until his retirement in 2014. He enjoyed playing guitar, watching soccer, cooking, his Irish heritage and watching all of the Pittsburgh sports teams. Bobby loved a good joke, his friends and family and especially loved to laugh. Time spent with beloved family and friends meant everything to him. In addition to his father, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, Michael J. Crutchman, in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Beaumont-Crutchman, of Gibsonia; his cherished daughter, Sandra Crutchman, also of Gibsonia; brother, Richard (wife Springhill) Crutchman, of Carmichaels, Pa.; sisters, Kathy Crutchman, of Bell Township, and Julie Crutchman, of Cranberry Township; his favorite of his father's cousins, Peg Holland; best buddies, Joe Reilley and Raymond Bash; aunt, Margaret Boxler; and nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. In accordance with Bobby's wishes, all arrangements were private and entrusted to CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
