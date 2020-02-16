Home

Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
More Obituaries for Robert Petrilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Petrilla


1929 - 2020
Robert J. Petrilla Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Petrilla, 90, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in AHN-Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Nov. 16, 1929, in Armstrong County, he was a son of the late George and Catherine (Byers) Petrilla. Bob worked as a truck driver for People's Natural Gas for many years, retiring in 1979. He was a 32nd Degree member of the Apollo Masonic Lodge No. 437, the Coudersport Consistory, and Salvation Army Church in New Kensington. Bob enjoyed woodworking, making chocolate, working on ceramics and remodeling homes with his brother, Frank. He even designed and supervised the building of his camp in Dayton where he loved spending time. Bob also liked going on hunting trips to Colorado. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald J. Petrilla, who passed away in 2009; brothers, Dan, Charles, John, George and Ralph Petrilla; and his sisters, Margaret F. Riffer, Sophia Buchinsky, Anna Mae Foy, Kate Kazor and Alice McCauley. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy Kareen (Clark) Petrilla; sons, Michael (Tricia) Petrilla, of Allegheny Township, and Bob (Shelly) Petrilla, of Washington Township; grandchildren, Kira (Jeff) Karpinski, Michael Petrilla Jr., Gino, Calli and Carolyn Petrilla; stepgrandchildren, Corbin, Ashley and Nathan Palmer; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Cody, Harlee, Chase and Giovanni; brother, Frank (Peggy) Petrilla; sisters, Sara Jane McDonald, Fay Klingensmith and Donna Stone; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Carney officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Salvation Army Church, 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
