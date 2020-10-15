Robert J. "Bob" Petrosky, 82, of Glenshaw, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Bob was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Avonmore, the son of the late John P. and Bertha (Andritz) Petrosky. A veteran of the Army Reserve, Bob was employed by Washington Tool and Machine, Washington, Pa., and had previously been employed for 30 years at Wean United Inc., Vandergrift and Canton, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Capuzza) Petrosky. Bob is survived by his fiancee, Susan Lindner, of Pittsburgh: and his sister, Karen (James) Zuets, of Apollo (Bell Township). Bob looked forward to and enjoyed spending time and dining out every evening with his fiancee, Sue. He was known for his passion for his classic cars and motorcycles, but most of all for his kind heart and putting others before himself. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses working in ICU at UPMC Presbyterian for the care given to Bob. Arrangements are private and handled by ROBERT L. SNYDER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. 3223 Perry Highway, Sheakleyville, PA 16151. Memorial donations may be made to Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Medicine at UPMC online at donation.upmc.com
, or by contacting UPMC Medical and Health Sciences Foundation at 412-647-3048.