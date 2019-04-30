Robert J. "Bob" Scott, 84, of Kiski Township, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in QLS- West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born June 8, 1934, in Natrona Heights, he was a son to the late John S. and Beulah (Shook) Scott. Bob grew up in Natrona Heights and lived in Kiski Township since 1967. He was employed in the shipping and receiving department for Allegheny Ludlum, Bagdad, until his retirement in 1996. Bob was a member of the Italian Club, Avonmore, Ford City Sportman's Club, Kiski Township Beagle Club, St. Stanislauskostka and the Arnold Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, socializing and reading the newspaper every day. Bob loved watching wildlife, the lottery and spending time with his faithful dog, Jada. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. (Tressler) Scott; son, William "Bill" Scott; sister, Martha Ellen Scholl; and his brother-in-law, Abe Scholl. Bob is survived by his son, John (Steve Stem) Scott; daughter-in-law, Marsha Scott; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Robert Reed) Scott and Robert (Katie Douglas) Scott; beloved companion, Dee Grey and her children, Pam (Robert), Debra (Rick) and Rich (Cheryl).

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A celebration of life tribute ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Fairview Cemetery.

The family suggests contributions may be made in Bob's memory to a local hospice provider. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.