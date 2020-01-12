|
Robert J. "Bob" Sober, 89, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was just shy of his 90th birthday. Bob lived in Greensburg for the past 53 years in the home he built with his wife in 1967. Bob was born March 25, 1930, in Natrona. He was one of eight children and was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Sober and Adelaide (Schrott) Sober; and his siblings, Stephen Sober, James Sober and Gertrude Gustafson. Bob is survived by the love of his life, D. LaVerne (Zilcosky) Sober, whom he married Dec. 29, 1956. They just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his seven children, Michael (Lisa) Sober, Maliya (Graeme) Price, Eileen (Frank) Marckioni, Holly (James) Shields, Rebecca (Bruce) Rounsavill, Christa (John) Quarles and Matthew (Samantha) Sober. Bob is also survived by his 13 loving grandchildren, Analynn Sober, Hannah Sober, Sarah Sober, Clinton Hicks, Holden Hicks, Ellison Rounsavill, Sophia Rounsavill, Lucia Marckioni, Bridger Quarles, Derek Rounsavill, Paolo Quarles, Elias Sober and Haley Sober. Bob is also survived by his sisters, Betty Jean Wilt, Gerri Ann Dressel, Adele Sluka, and Marsha Vecchi. After high school, Bob joined the Seminary in New Mexico, but left after four years, shortly after meeting LaVerne, his true love, at a young adult group at church. Bob worked as a lab technician at US Steel for most of his career, but his true passion was his volunteer work. Bob and LaVerne were active members of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral parish and led the Christian Family Movement (CFM), PA Chapter, where they met their very best lifelong friends. Bob's later years were devoted to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He helped found the Greensburg center and lovingly volunteered his time there for almost 30 years, only stopping when he was forced to by his failing health. Bob exemplified a life of service and always found a way to help those less fortunate. Bob loved his family, loved God, loved to make people laugh and loved to sing.
A viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, located at 524 N. Main St,, Greensburg, PA 15601. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Kepple-Graft, followed by Bob's funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. An interment will take place at the Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 126 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit www.kepplegraft .com.
