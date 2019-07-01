Home

Robert J. Soroka


1947 - 11
Robert J. Soroka Obituary
Robert J. Soroka, 71, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Nov. 17, 1947, in New Kensington, to the late Michael and Cecelia L. (Blayzak) Soroka. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Duncan; and a brother, Thomas E. Soroka. He worked at Braeburn Steel for 35 years, and was a Vietnam War Army veteran. Also, he belonged to the Lower Burrell Moose as a 50-year member, Arnold American Legion and the Arnold Fireman's Club, and enjoyed watching sports and playing cards. He is survived by two brothers, Dennis M. (Janet Zaleski) Soroka, of Lower Burrell, and Michael "Mickey" (Stephany) Soroka, of Plum; and by a nephew, Jeremy (Michelle) Soroka, of Sewickley.
Services and burial are all private, in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC. 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 1, 2019
