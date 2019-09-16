|
Robert "Bob" Leroy Marsh, 76, of New Kensington, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the VA Hospital, H.J. Heinz Campus, O'Hara Township. He was born March 14, 1943, in New Kensington, son of the late Walter and Carrie Harrington Marsh. He was employed by Alan Processing Co. as a powder coater, and was a Marine Corps veteran. Bob was an avid bowler and enjoyed watching TV, but most of all, loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Layden Pauli Sr.; son, James Edward Marsh; grandson, Anthony; and sister, Margaret "Peg" Pittman. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Biller Marsh; children, Louis (Sara) Marsh, Stacy (Alfie) Bohling, Robert (Wendy) Marsh and Randy Marsh; three brothers, Dennis, Douglas and Layden Pauli; sisters, Barbara Abraham and Patricia (Richard) Specht; also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Burial with full military honors will take place in McVille Union Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019