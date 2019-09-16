The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Marsh


1943 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Marsh Obituary
Robert "Bob" Leroy Marsh, 76, of New Kensington, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the VA Hospital, H.J. Heinz Campus, O'Hara Township. He was born March 14, 1943, in New Kensington, son of the late Walter and Carrie Harrington Marsh. He was employed by Alan Processing Co. as a powder coater, and was a Marine Corps veteran. Bob was an avid bowler and enjoyed watching TV, but most of all, loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Layden Pauli Sr.; son, James Edward Marsh; grandson, Anthony; and sister, Margaret "Peg" Pittman. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Biller Marsh; children, Louis (Sara) Marsh, Stacy (Alfie) Bohling, Robert (Wendy) Marsh and Randy Marsh; three brothers, Dennis, Douglas and Layden Pauli; sisters, Barbara Abraham and Patricia (Richard) Specht; also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Burial with full military honors will take place in McVille Union Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Download Now