Robert Lee Orr, 83, of Avonmore, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Greensburg. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1935, in Truxall, Pa., the son of the late William H. and Violet C. Anthony Orr. He graduated from Bell-Avon High School. After graduating, he joined the Navy, where he served for three years and 11 months. After leaving the Navy, he moved to Concord, Calif., before moving back to Apollo, where he worked for Canterbury Coal Mine. He belonged to U.M.W.A. Local 6986, District 5. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Apollo, where he became a 32nd degree Master Mason. After his employment in the mines, he obtained his CDL license and drove tractor trailers until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening and yard work, and he loved to volunteer his time and help out with the Avonmore Lifesavers and as a Boy Scout leader. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyliss A. Stotts Orr; a son, William W. Orr and his wife, Cindy, of Marshfield, Mo.; his daughters, Roberta L. Orr (Jeffrey Balles), of Hunker, Susan L. Trusiak, of Dover, Ohio, Virginia A. Dunmire and her husband, Bob, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Pamela J. Clark, of Butler; a sister, Alice M. Roscher, of Apollo; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Orr.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the VFW in Vandergrift, 141 Sumner Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. Arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 9, 2019