Robert L. Ross, 78, of Apollo, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in AHN- Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born Aug. 24, 1942, in Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Louis and Gladys (Dunmire) Ross. Robert was a 1962 graduate of Apollo High School. He worked for Wean United in Vandergrift and for R&P Coal Company as a roof bolter, retiring in 1999. Robert was a member of the Apollo Faith Chapel. He was an avid jogger, and known by many for his route that took him through Apollo. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Bence; and his brother, Jack Ross. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Bonnie L. (Schaeffer) Ross; son, Robert L. (Pamela J.) Ross Jr., of Leechburg; daughter, Dayna L. Eckman, of North Apollo; grandchildren, Mychal J. Ross and Brianna Goodman; siblings, Dolores Burkett, of Allegheny Township, and Stella Rowe, of Oakmont; sister-in-law, Donna Ross, of Colorado; and nieces and nephews. At Robert's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.