Robert Louis Traenkner, of Washington Township, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home with his family. He was born March 1, 1923, in Natrona, to Henry and Helen (Schlicker) Traenkner. He was a 1941 graduate of Har-Brack High School. Robert enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942, and graduated as a second lieutenant fighter pilot from the Army Air Corps Aviation Cadet School, Moore Field, Texas. He served during World War II in the China, Burma, India Theater with the 88th Fighter Squadron. Robert was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Air Medal. He flew over 200 air missions during his time there. In 2006, he was inducted into the Hall of Valor at Soldiers and Sailors for his missions over the Himalayan Mountains under enemy fire. After the war, he served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard fighter squadron and was called to active duty in 1968 for the Vietnam War with the 147th Aeromedical Airlift Squadron. Robert retired from the Pittsburgh Air National Guard with the rank of lieutenant colonel in 1969. He retired from Alcoa In 1973 as the general foreman of the job shop after 26 years as an employee. Robert and his wife, Joyce, moved to Vero Beach, Fla. in 1973 and he was employed at Harbor Branch Foundation as a project engineer, overseeing the building of the Johnson Sea-Link submersible and A-frame crane until he retired at 62. After retiring, he enjoyed fishing on the Indian River in Florida and loved to travel with his wife. He was a member of the Alcoa 25 Year Club and a life member of VFW Post 92. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Rywak; son-in-law, Don Rywak; and his brothers, George and Fred Traenkner. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joyce Buckshire Traenkner, of Washington Township; daughter, Elaine (Bruce) Mock, of Washington Township; granddaughter, Nancy (David) Belitskus, of Okatie, S.C.; grandson, Michael Cain, of Homestead; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Belitskus and David Matthew Belitskus; brother, Howard Traenkner, of Natrona Heights; and sister, Janet Simpson, of Murrysville. The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice, Butler, for their kind and loving care of Robert in the comfort of his home.
At the family's request, the funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL.
For anyone wishing to remember Robert, a donation in his name to Medi Home Hospice, 16518 North Main St. Ext., Butler, PA 16001, or any would be appreciated.
