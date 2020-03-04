|
|
Robert L. "Pop" Williamson, 86, of Ranson, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Pop passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 29, 1933, in Spring Church. Pop was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Mary Virginia Williamson; siblings, Mary Agnes Schlekat, Telford A. Williamson, Ruth E. Rupert, Richard E. (Bud) Williamson, Donald A. (Cork) Williamson and Betty V. Grinder; wife, Genevieve E. Williamson and son, Randall L. (Randy) Williamson. He is survived by Pete Williamson, of Vandergrift, Mary Poloff, of Ford City, and many other nieces and nephews; sons, Roger L. Williamson and family, of Frederick, Md., and friend, Debbie Hutton, Jeffrey L. Williamson and wife, Leslie, and family, of Frederick, Md., Clarence Tucker IV and wife, Beth, and family, of Frederick, Md.; daughter, Sharon Glassford and family, of Charles Town, W.Va.; grandchildren, Peggy Nicholson and husband, Keith, of Pittsburgh, Phillip Williamson and wife, Carol, of New Market, Md., Robert (Bobby) Williamson and wife, Melissa, of Charles Town, W.Va., Kim Arnold and husband, Thomas, of Keedysville, Md., Randall (Chip) Williamson and wife, Leslie, of Frederick, Md., Jennifer Auge and family, of Urbana, Md., Ryan Williamson and wife, Kat, of Myersville, Md., Eugene Paffrath, of Baltimore, Md., Clarence Tucker V and wife, Melissa, of Frederick, Md., Stephanie Paffrath, of Baltimore, Md., Kristine Lattin and family, of Greencastle, Pa., Danielle Grinder and husband, Brandon, of Maugansville, Md., Samuel Williamson, of Frederick, Md., Elizabeth Hill and husband, Travis, of Charles Town, W.Va., and Joseph Keller and family, of Natick, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Haley and Tyler Nicholson, Madeline and Theodore Williamson, Alyssa and Jacob Arnold, Kayla and Kya Hill, Regan and Gavin Williamson, Payton Perrine and Liam Demski, Evan and Kendall Auge, Cassidy Fields, Nathan, Aubrey and Riley Williamson, Vince Green, Evelyn and Natalie Tucker, Topanga and Doran Lattin, Jackson and Arya Grinder, Isabella and Gabriella Keller. Robert L. "Pop" Williamson was a 1952 graduate of Apollo High School in Apollo. Pop was a member of the Apollo Fireman's Drum and Bugle Corp. After his graduation in 1952, he served in the Army until 1956. Upon leaving the Army, he was employed by D. C. Transit as a bus and street car driver until 1963. In July of 1963, Pop was hired by the Bethesda Fire Department, rising to the rank of sergeant before transferring to the Montgomery County Division of Fire Prevention. In 1975, Pop was selected as one of the original Fire Investigators for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, retiring in September of 1980. Pop and wife, Genevieve, relocated to Ranson, W.Va., and were employed by Grady Management. Together they managed the Apple Tree Apartments. Pop also served as a part-time magistrate for The City of Ranson for more than 21 years. Pop started his volunteer fire service as a member of the Kiski Township Volunteer Fire Department. In 1958, he served as a member of the Riverdale Volunteer Fire Department in Prince George's County, Md., rising to the rank of fire chief for more than three years. He joined the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department, Rockville, Md., where he served as a lieutenant, captain and assistant chief. During his time at Rockville, he had the opportunity to train Roger, Jeff and Randy at the beginning of their careers in the fire service. Pop was a coach for his boys in baseball, football and basketball. In his retirement, he enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and traveling. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430, or your local fire and rescue organization. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at EACKLES-SPENCER & NORTON FUNERAL HOME, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, W.Va. Interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery, in Charles Town, W.Va. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening and one hour prior to the service Thursday. Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.