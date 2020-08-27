Robert Lockerman, 85, of Pleasant Hill, Ill., formerly of Carson, Calif., and Cheswick, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Cheswick, to L. Howard and Helen Crosby Lockerman. Robert graduated from Springdale High School in 1953, then joined the Navy and married his wife, Donna, while in the service. With an honorable discharge from the Navy, he went on to play semi-professional football for the Verona Macks for a year and a half while working for Westinghouse in Cheswick. Robert and Donna moved to California in 1963 to work at Soule' Steel, then for McDonnell-Douglas and finally Northrop Aircraft, from which he retired in 1992 and returned to Illinois. He attended Standing on the Rock Ministry in Hannibal, Mo., and while living in California, he was a member of the Lions Club, VFW, and American Legion. He loved to draw, oil paint and create his own greeting cards. His passions were golf and he bled black and gold for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Donna Cobern Lockerman; daughters, Pamela Sue Lockerman-Long, of Bowling Green, Mo., Sandra Tracey (Joe) Lockerman LauLetta, of Hanford, Calif., and Terri Ann (Thomas) Erke of New Canton, Ill.; six grandchildren, Joey LauLetta, Gregory Darnell, Kristen (Sean) LauLetta, Robert (Gretchen) Lockerman II, Samantha (Brandon) Miller, and Ryan LauLetta; eight great-grandchildren, Trista Darnell, Allen Darnell, Lillian Darnell, Patrick Darnell, Mia Lawrence, Hayden LauLetta, Aylissa Christensen, and Connor Christensen; brothers, Sam (Louise) Lockerman, of Plum, Gary (Sandy) Lockerman, of Harrisburg and David Lockerman, of Cheswick; and his dog, Turbo. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard Lockerman; and sister, Ann Randolph. A graveside service was held privately at Kinderhook Cemetery in Illinois. Memorials can be made to Kinderhook Cemetery and online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com
.