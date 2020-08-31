1/
Robert M. Lutz Jr.
1941 - 2020
Robert M. "Grizz" Lutz, Jr., of Freeport, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Martha Lutz; father of Todd Daniel (Virginia Marie) Lutz, Danielle (late Thomas) Lutz-Polas, Robert (Staci) Lutz III, and Tracey Lynn (Edward) Danka; grandfather of four; great-grandfather of two; brother of Carol Barnes, David Lutz and Alan Lutz; and a son of the late Robert M. Lutz, Sr. and Eda Marie Kirkpatrick Lutz. Grizz was a member of the Ford City Sportsman Club, American Angler, Ford City Sportsman Trap League, Thursday Night Card Club, and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Grizz worked at the Blaw Knox Equipment in Blawnox until its closing. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, www.pva.org. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2020.
