1/1
Robert M. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. Taylor, 89, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the VA Hospital, in Oakland. He was the beloved husband of 66 loving years to Betty Marie (Hoak) Taylor; loving father of Gayle (Daniel) Bergstrom, Kathleen Taylor and Ruth (Chris) Shamburg; grandfather of Greg (Robyn) Bergstrom, Dana (fiance Andrew Gryskewicz), Jessica Bergstrom, Samantha, Tara and Erica Shamburg; and brother of the late Vaughn Taylor and Dorothy (Pat) Finnell. Robert was employed as a machinist at Alcoa, Edgewater and Allegheny Ludlum Steel. He was a member of the Masonic Bethel Lodge Free and Accepted Masons No. 789 and the 7th Street Sportsman's Club and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed extensive traveling with his wife, wintering in Florida, and camping with family. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A Masonic service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to the Bethel Lodge No. 789, 118 Allen St., Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved