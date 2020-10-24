Robert M. Taylor, 89, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the VA Hospital, in Oakland. He was the beloved husband of 66 loving years to Betty Marie (Hoak) Taylor; loving father of Gayle (Daniel) Bergstrom, Kathleen Taylor and Ruth (Chris) Shamburg; grandfather of Greg (Robyn) Bergstrom, Dana (fiance Andrew Gryskewicz), Jessica Bergstrom, Samantha, Tara and Erica Shamburg; and brother of the late Vaughn Taylor and Dorothy (Pat) Finnell. Robert was employed as a machinist at Alcoa, Edgewater and Allegheny Ludlum Steel. He was a member of the Masonic Bethel Lodge Free and Accepted Masons No. 789 and the 7th Street Sportsman's Club and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed extensive traveling with his wife, wintering in Florida, and camping with family. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A Masonic service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to the Bethel Lodge No. 789, 118 Allen St., Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com
