Robert Michael Yanchus, M.D., 94, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He was born in Masontown, Pa., to Michael (Czechoslovakia) and Mary Kovach (Hungary) Yanchus. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward; sister, Mary Yanchus Lawrence; sister, Pauline Yanchus Manner; and beloved wife, Mary M. Yanchus. He was devoted father to Sally A. Yanchus, M.B.A., Susan Yanchus Mix, R.N., and Nancy J. Yanchus, Ph.D.; and cherished friend to many. Robert showed great intellect and artistic talent growing up. He was a soldier in the Army in World War II, fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, and received a Purple Heart for his service. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and went on to specialize in orthopedic surgery. He conducted his residency at the Aspinwall VA Medical Center and Shadyside Presbyterian Hospital. It was at the VA where he met his future wife, Mary (Meg) McArn, where she was a practicing dietician. It was, in his words, love at first sight. They married Feb. 5, 1954, and remained together until her passing July 13, 2013. He practiced medicine at Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington and Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights for the majority of his career. He absolutely loved practicing orthopedic surgery and was truly talented in this calling. Robert was well-known in his community for his kindness and generosity towards his patients. His passions outside of work included music, skiing and golf. He played the string bass in several community orchestras, including the University of Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra. Robert was exceptionally enthusiastic about big band music and listened devoutly to Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw. He skied at Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Blue Knobb resorts (all in Pennsylvania), but his favorite place to ski was Breckenridge, Colo., where he and his family vacationed for more than 20 years, and where he taught all three of his daughters how to ski. An avid golfer, he belonged to Hill Crest Country Club, and enjoyed playing with many of his friends on his days off. In his later years, he resided in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Madison, Conn., where he was able to spend time with his son-in-law, Christian Mix, and his grandchildren, Owen, Amanda and Brian Mix. He had a very dry sense of humor and was known to drop insightful, witty one-liners at the most appropriate points in a conversation. He enjoyed making others laugh and, also, frequently got a chuckle out of his own wit. His egalitarian approach when interacting with others garnered great respect in the community. Robert showed kindness, compassion, and empathy to family, friends, and strangers alike. A memorial service for Robert will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Grace Community Church in Lower Burrell.