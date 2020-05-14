Robert Michael Yanchus, M.D., 94, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The funeral service has been postponed. It is tentatively scheduled for mid-August 2020. The exact time and date of services will be announced at a later date. Please call ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-1234, with any questions, or refer to our website at rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 14, 2020.