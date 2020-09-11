The Rev. Robert R. Coyne, 70, of Scott Township, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born June 2, 1950, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Robert J. and Marie T. (Beck) Coyne. Father Bob grew up and had lived in the Pittsburgh area all of his life. He graduated from St. Bede grade school in 1964, from Central Catholic High School in 1968, then received his bachelor's degree from Duquesne University in 1976 and attended St. Paul's Seminary, being ordained a Diocesan priest in 1976. He then went to the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, receiving his Master of Divinity in 1978. Father Bob was stationed at various parishes throughout the Diocese of Pittsburgh until he retired. He is remembered for his homilies, singing "Rainbow Connection" or telling a story at Mass that he always found a way to make relatable to so many. Father Bob was a skier in his younger days, a movie lover and a proud Christmas tree collector who loved football, being Irish and Mickey Mouse. He was a problem solver and someone his family and friends could go to for advice. He also loved pulling pranks and had the greatest laugh that followed. All of his family is at peace knowing he will be welcomed by his sister Kathy and his German shepherd pal Jamee. Father Bob was a longtime member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), enjoyed traveling to Disney World, was very proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. Survivors include his brothers, John P. and Candace Coyne, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Jeffrey A. Coyne and Donald J. Coyne, both of Pittsburgh; his adopted sister, Eileen Cole, of Pittsburgh; his nieces and nephews, David Kretz, Jonathan Kretz, Leslie Kretz, John W. Coyne, Jeff B. Coyne, Joshua Coyne, Kelsea Fernandez and Cailey Holt; and his goddaughter, Michelle Cole. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Kathy Kretz. At Father Bob's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, a memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. He will be buried next to his mom in Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh. Arrangements were entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
.